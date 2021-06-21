Vikings draft pick, former HD Woodson star among 4 injured in DC shooting

article

A former H.D. Woodson high school star and sixth-round draft pick by the Minnesota Vikings was among four people injured in a shooting in Northeast D.C. Monday evening.

Defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman was the player injured in the quadruple shooting, which was reported in the 300 block of 50th Street around 5:09 p.m. Monday.

Upon arrival, police found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and took the victims to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police reported that the victims were "conscious and breathing" when they responded to the scene.

MORE FROM FOX 5: ‘I’m gay’: Carl Nassib becomes 1st active NFL player to come out

Two additional adult men were treated at local hospitals for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The Vikings released a statement about the incident Monday evening, saying:

"Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman was one of several victims wounded during a shooting in Washington, DC, today. We have been in direct contact with Jaylen and his family, and we are extremely thankful Jaylen is expected to make a full recovery. At this time we will defer any further comment to the proper authorities."

Police have released a photo of a vehicle they believe is linked to the incident.

If you recognize the vehicle, or can help them in the investigation, call (202) 727-9099.

Advertisement

Check back with FOX 5 for updates on this breaking story.