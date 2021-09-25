Vigil held for Gabby Petito on Long Island as search for Brian Laundrie hits day 7

On Friday night, the tight-knit Blue Point community came together to pay tribute to the 22-year-old whose life was tragically cut short, as residents on Blue Point Avenue lit up candles and luminaires at the edges of their driveways in honor of Gabby and her life.

"It's such a tight community, it's such a strong community that one family goes through something so hard, we just want to show them support in any way that you can," said resident Jennifer Horton. "If lighting some candles shows that we are with her I am absolutely here to do that."

Gabby Petito's funeral will be held Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. at Moloney's Holbrook Funeral Home. The service will be open to the public.

RELATED: Gabby Petito visitation services to be held Sunday on Long Island

Meanwhile, the search for Brian Laundrie, the sole person of interest in the Gabby Petito case, has now reached its seventh day as crews from multiple agencies have scoured the massive Carlton Reserve. The manhunt has so far yielded no results, as the grueling, exhausting search through the swampy terrain has slowed law enforcement.

Search teams from 16 different agencies have joined in the effort to find Laundrie, who was named a person of interest in Gabby Petito's disappearance and death.

On Thursday, the FBI announced that a warrant had been issued for the 23-year-old's arrest following an indictment on a federal fraud charge. According to the agency, he used someone else’s Capital One bank card between August 30 to September 1 and took out more than $1,000.

The indictment does not say specifically to whom the cards belong; however, federal investigators said the charges are "related to Mr. Laundrie’s activities following the death of Gabrielle Petito."

RELATED: Gabby Petito case: Utah officers may not have had all information responding to Moab incident, experts say

While additional resources from the FBI were brought in on Thursday to help Florida authorities continue the search in the Carlton Reserve, North Port police say the FBI's arrest warrant has not impacted their efforts to find Laundrie.

"The warrant doesn’t change anything for us," North Port Police Department Commander Joe Fussell said in a video released by the department. "We’re working as hard to find him now as we did on Day 1."

Crews said they would resume the search Saturday, having already combed the whole north side and much of the Venice side of the reserve.

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters