Bellerose holds vigil for Queens couple killed, burned to death as new details emerge

Members of the Bellerose community in Queens are rallying together to honor Frank and Maureen Olton, the elderly couple brutally killed inside their home earlier this week.

Neighbors, friends, and family are set to gather Friday night for a candlelight vigil as new and distrubing details emerge from a criminal complaint obtained by FOX 5 NY.

Frank and Maureen Olton

’l'll admit it, I killed them'

Authorities say 42-year-old Jamel McGriff, a convicted sex offender and career criminal out on parole, confessed to the killings, reportedly telling investigators: "I’ll admit it, I killed them. I don’t give a [expletive]. I burnt and I molested them."

What we know:

According to court documents, McGriff forced his way into the Oltons’ home Monday afternoon.

Investigators say he tied 76-year-old Frank Olton to a pole in the basement and stabbed him multiple times in the torso before setting the house on fire with 77-year-old Maureen still inside.

Both victims were killed.

McGriff allegedly went on Macy's shopping spree after killings

Authorities allege that after the murders, McGriff went on a shopping spree at Macy’s in Herald Square, spending about $800 on the victims’ credit cards, even using his own rewards account number to collect points, all caught on camera.

He also allegedly sold the couple’s cell phones for cash in the Bronx.

McGriff was arraigned Thursday night on 12 counts of first-degree murder, along with charges of robbery, burglary, arson, and other crimes.

He is being held without bail and faces life in prison if convicted.

The shocking details left many in Bellerose shaken as they gathered to remember the Oltons.

"That is sick. That is really sick. I don’t know, how could he even go and do shopping and then go and eat and everything? I guess he must have ate something too," said one nearby resident.