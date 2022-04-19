Video: Woman falls under moving train and survives

Warning: Some viewers may find the video below disturbing.

A shocking video shows a fainting woman falling off of a subway platform as the train enters the station and survives.

It happened last month near Buenos Aires in Argentina.

The Transport Ministry released a video on Monday of the event that happened in Gonzalez Catan at the Independencia Station on March 29, 2022.

The video shows the woman losing her balance, stumbling to the edge of the platform, and then disappearing under the train.

Fellow passengers looked on in horror and then covered their eyes and moved away from the platform edge.

Security personnel rescued her from the tracks.

She was able to get into a wheelchair and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

No other updates were released by authorities.

