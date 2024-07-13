Video: Trump apparently shot at rally, bloodied leaving stage

Harrowing video shows the moment former President Donald Trump appeared to be shot on stage and whisked away during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday.

The former president and presumptive Republican nominee was showing off a chart of border crossing numbers during his last rally before the Republican National Convention opens Monday when bangs started ringing through the crowd.

Trump could be seen reaching with his right hand toward his neck. There appeared to be blood on his face.

He quickly ducked behind the riser as agents from his protective detail rushed the stage and screams were heard in the crowd of several thousand people. The bangs continued as agents tended to him on stage.

The crowd cheered as he got back up and pumped his fist.

