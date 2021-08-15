VIDEO: Trio of attackers brutally beat man unconscious on Bronx street

The NYPD is searching for three men who brutally beat a man unconscious on a Bronx street earlier this month.

According to authorities, the suspects approached the 34-year-old victim on Prospect Avenue and engaged in a brief conversation with him before suddenly attacking him.

Police say the victim was repeatedly punched, struck with a wrench, and slashed with a sharp tool until he fell unconscious.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he was treated for a slash wound to his arm and pain to his body.

