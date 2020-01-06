Expand / Collapse search

VIDEO: Thief in construction vehicle steals ATM

By FOX 5 NY and Storyful Staff
FOX 5 NY

Construction vehicle carries away ATM

A thief operating a front-end loader rolled into a shopping center in Queensland and tore an ATM away from the front of a bank branch. (Queensland Police via Storyful)

BURDELL, Australia - A thief operating a heavy construction vehicle rolled into a shopping center in Australia and tore an ATM away from the front of a bank branch on Monday morning, according to police.

The Queensland Police released video from a security camera showing a front-end loader drive up to a Commonwealth Bank at the Stockland North Shore shopping center in Burdell on Jan. 6 at about 3 a.m. local time. The vehicle then slides the bucket under the ATM, lifts it up, and kicks into reverse, the video shows.

The ATM and the front-end loader were later found on the grounds of a school, according to Queensland Police.

Police are asking for the public's help in tracking down the bold thief.

This story was produced in New York.

