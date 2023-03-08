Video: Teens ransack Queens restaurant, causing estimated $20k in damage

Cell phone video shows the harrowing moments when what's described as a bunch of about 20 teenagers walked into the Fish Village restaurant in College Point Queens and destroyed the place – causing an estimated $20,000 of damage.

The violence took place on a busy Saturday night just after 8 p.m. All the suspects wore masks.

Although they said nothing to the staff, the attack was laced with profanity and customers and staff feared for their safety.

"I was scared, and the whole staff was terrified because they came in all of a sudden," Manager Tony Hu told Fox 5. "From start to finish, it lasted just one minute."

Restaurant staff were visited by the local police precinct on Tuesday night. Aside from the cell phone video, investigators also have surveillance cameras from the restaurant and the building to work with.

Some say a lack of legal consequences has emboldened criminals in our city. Mayor Eric Adams now suggesting customers and patrons remove their masks when entering businesses. The idea is gaining support.