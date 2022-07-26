Video: Teen brutally beats NYPD officer in subway station

Crime in the New York City subway system is not only a problem for commuters, it is also putting NYPD officers in danger.

The police union that represents nearly 50,000 active and retired NYPD officers tweeted a shocking video showing a 16-year-old boy brutally beating officers after they confronted him for allegedly jumping the turnstile.

It reportedly happened Saturday evening at the 125th St.-Lexington Ave. subway station in East Harlem.

"The 16-year-old male became verbally aggressive for over three minutes with officers," an NYPD spokesperson told Fox News Digital. "The officers attempted to take the 16-year-old male into custody when he began to assault the officers."

The teen was charged with assault on a police officer and other charges but the Police Benevolent Association says the teen was back on the streets in less than 24 hours.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters



PBA President Patrick J. Lynch said in a statement to FOX5NY: "If New Yorkers want to know why the chaos in the transit system is not improving more quickly — this is why. The criminals underground know they can get in a brawl, choke a cop and be back out in hours. Cops are putting ourselves on the line to make the subways safer, but we are feeling abandoned by a justice system that won’t back us up."

The teen had previously been arrested on weapons possession charges.

Video from the scene showed the teen with blood on his face, and police said the officer suffered swelling on his head and shoulder. Both were reportedly treated at New York University Hospital and released.

The MTA Board met on Monday to discuss subway safety and outreach services. The MTA says "homeless people on the trains" also ranked high on a list of things that need to improve to increase rider satisfaction.