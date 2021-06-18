VIDEO: Suspect smashes solar panels on 50 NYC parking meters

The NYPD is hunting for a man seen on video smashing the solar panels n at least 50 parking meters in Brooklyn.

Police say that the vandal went on his rampage the morning of May 20 at roughly 3 a.m., near Kings Highway and Nostrand Avenue near Midwood.

The suspect, riding a bicycle, allegedly used some kind of hard object to smash the solar panels on dozens of meters.

The suspect is described as a man wearing a baseball cap, a blue mask, a black hooded sweater, and gray sweatpants, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.

