Video: Suspect clings to moving car while being chased by police

Dramatic dashcam video shows a domestic violence suspect in California's Central Valley clinging to the side of a car while being chased by police.

The incident occurred back in January in Lathrop when officers were responding to a domestic violence call. Investigators say Juan Valdez ditched his car during a chase when his tire blew out and then tried to carjack someone else on the highway.

Video shows the driver of that car starting to move before Valdez could get inside. He then hung onto the side of the car as it drove down the road.

That driver pulled over a short time later.

Police shot Valdez twice after warning him to stop and to put his hands up, before taking him into custody. Valdez was treated before being taken to jail. He is facing multiple charges, including carjacking and resisting arrest.



