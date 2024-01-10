Video shows lengthy rescue of man trapped under bridge for 6 days

Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
until WED 6:00 PM EST, Sussex County, Warren County
30
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 PM EST, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 AM EST, Somerset County
Flood Warning
until WED 6:30 PM EST, Morris County
River Flood Warning
from WED 9:13 AM EST until WED 5:20 PM EST, Morris County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 PM EST, Morris County, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 10:00 AM EST, Morris County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 PM EST, Morris County, Morris County, Passaic County, Passaic County
Flood Warning
from WED 8:44 AM EST until WED 2:45 PM EST, Monmouth County, Ocean County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:25 AM EST, Middlesex County, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:29 AM EST, Middlesex County, Somerset County
Flood Warning
from WED 12:20 AM EST until WED 12:15 PM EST, Hunterdon County
Flood Warning
from WED 8:21 AM EST until WED 2:15 PM EST, Hunterdon County, Morris County, Warren County
River Flood Warning
until WED 10:36 PM EST, Hunterdon County, Somerset County
Flood Warning
until WED 3:15 PM EST, Hunterdon County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 AM EST, Bergen County
River Flood Warning
until THU 3:00 PM EST, Bergen County, Morris County, Passaic County
River Flood Warning
from WED 6:31 AM EST until WED 11:00 PM EST, Ulster County
River Flood Warning
from WED 7:00 AM EST until WED 11:00 PM EST, Ulster County
Flood Warning
until WED 12:15 PM EST, Rockland County, Bergen County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 2:30 AM EST, Orange County, Rockland County, Bergen County, Passaic County
River Flood Warning
from WED 10:58 AM EST until THU 7:00 PM EST, Dutchess County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:06 PM EST, Dutchess County, Ulster County
Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 PM EST, Bronx County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Fairfield County, Essex County, Essex County, Essex County, Morris County, Morris County, Morris County, Passaic County, Passaic County, Passaic County, Passaic County, Somerset County
Flood Warning
until WED 11:30 AM EST, Fairfield County, Bronx County, Westchester County, Bergen County, Bergen County, Essex County, Passaic County, Union County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:27 AM EST, Fairfield County
Coastal Flood Warning
until WED 4:00 PM EST, Mercer County
Coastal Flood Warning
until WED 12:00 PM EST, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Middlesex County, Ocean County, Western Monmouth County
Coastal Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 PM EST, Northeast Suffolk County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southwest Suffolk County

Video shows lengthy rescue of man trapped under bridge for 6 days

By FOX TV Digital Team and FOX 32 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Fox TV Stations

Man rescued after being trapped for 6 days

A man who crashed his truck under a bridge is lucky to be alive after he was trapped there for six days.

Video from a police officer’s body-worn camera shows the lengthy extrication of a man who was trapped in his truck under an Indiana bridge for six days.

FOX 32 first reported on the miraculous rescue of Matt Reum in December. Reum, who travels frequently for work, was driving on Interstate 94 in Portage, Indiana, when his truck careened to the right of the highway barrier, went airborne, rolled several times to the left, and ended up underneath the bridge. The final resting position of his truck was shielded by the bridge – leaving it out of view to those traveling the interstate above.

Reum would remain trapped under the bridge for six days until a pair of fishermen found him. New video from police shows how the rescue happened.

MORE: Oregon hiker rescued after tumbling ‘several hundred feet’ down Mt. Hood

Mario Garcia and his son-in-law Nivardo Delatorre said their curiosity led them to Reum.

27bc5af6-

First responders rescue man who was trapped in his truck under a bridge for six days (Portage Police via Storyful)

"It was very fortunate that we saw through the cracks of the woods, the shiny of the wreck, and curiosity that took us over there," said Mario Garcia.

Garcia, one of the fishermen, said he looked inside the vehicle, moved the airbag, and saw the man's body.

"I went to touch the shoulder and the moment I touched the shoulder, he swung around, he woke up," said Garcia. "He was alive, and he was very happy to see us. I’ve never seen a relief like that. He says he tried yelling and screaming, but no one could hear him, it was quiet, just the sound of the water."

RELATED: Watch: Dog and owner rescued from ravine in western New York

Reum was taken to a South Bend, Indiana, hospital with life-threatening injuries. Reports say he is recovering from a leg amputation, a broken ankle and a broken hand.

"It looked like he was really fighting to be there, to stay around, he didn’t want to go," said Garcia.

FOX 32 Chicago contributed to this report. 