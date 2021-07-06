Video shows Haslet Walmart shoppers breaking out in national anthem over July Fourth weekend

Expand / Collapse search
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Northeast Suffolk County, Northwest Suffolk County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southwest Suffolk County, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Ocean County, Western Monmouth County
12
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 10:54 AM EDT until THU 2:00 PM EDT, Dutchess County, Ulster County
Tropical Weather Statement
until THU 7:45 PM EDT, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northeast Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northern Westchester County, Northwest Suffolk County, Orange County, Putnam County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Southwest Suffolk County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 8:00 PM EDT until FRI 4:00 PM EDT, Eastern Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Western Dutchess County, Western Ulster County
Rip Current Statement
until THU 9:00 PM EDT, Kings County (Brooklyn), Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southwest Suffolk County
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 9:38 AM EDT until FRI 12:00 PM EDT, Northern Westchester County, Orange County, Putnam County, Rockland County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
Flash Flood Watch
from FRI 12:00 AM EDT until FRI 12:00 PM EDT, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County
Tropical Weather Statement
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Ocean County, Western Monmouth County
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 5:00 PM EDT until FRI 12:00 PM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Western Monmouth County
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 9:57 AM EDT until FRI 12:00 PM EDT, Sussex County, Warren County
Flood Advisory
from THU 9:57 AM EDT until THU 1:00 PM EDT, Dutchess County, Ulster County
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 9:33 AM EDT until FRI 11:00 AM EDT, Sullivan County

Video shows Haslet Walmart shoppers breaking out in national anthem over July Fourth weekend

By Macy Jenkins
Published 
Texas
FOX 4

Video shows Haslet Walmart shoppers breaking out in national anthem over July Fourth weekend

A Tarrant County man captured an unusual moment inside a local Walmart in what appeared to be a spontaneous moment of patriotism.

HASLET, Texas - A Tarrant County man captured an unusual moment inside a local Walmart in what appeared to be a spontaneous moment of patriotism.

The unexpected moment at the Walmart in Haslet was captured Saturday afternoon by Cody Schrage. He says he was waiting for his wife near self-checkout when all of a sudden he heard the Start-Spangled Banner.

"It was chilling. It was bone-chilling," he said.

Schrage posted the video on his Facebook page for his friends, and it quickly went viral. Hundreds of thousands of shares and likes started pouring in, and then it got shared on TikTok.

"Freakin two thousand or two million views or whatever," he said. "I’ve never had two million views on anything. I barely have five."

National outlets also started sharing the video.

9P 194 TZ_HASLET WALMART VIRAL VIDEO _00.00.01.10

"I couldn’t tell who started it, but it wasn’t like a flash mob. It wasn’t staged," he said.

And while Schrage didn’t sing along, he was overcome with emotion hearing a Walmart full of strangers in allegiance on Independence Day weekend.

"With all of the stuff going on in the world, it’s good that somebody came together for a minute or two minutes and just did the same thing," he said.

And Schrage understands while America isn’t always perfect, we’re in this together in order to form a more perfect union.