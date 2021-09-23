Expand / Collapse search
Video shows gunman opening fire near NYU Brooklyn campus

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 NY

VIDEO: Downtown Brooklyn shooting

The NYPD released a security camera video showing a person opening fire outside the MetroTech Center in Downtown Brooklyn. An NYU student, who was a bystander, was wounded.

NEW YORK - Police have released security camera images showing a person opening fire in Downtown Brooklyn earlier this week. A New York University student was shot and wounded.

The student was standing outside 6 MetroTech Center, which houses NYU's Tandon School of Engineering, when he was hit by either a stray bullet or a ricochet on Tuesday afternoon, according to a university spokesperson. 

The student, a 19-year-old man, was taken to New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound to his upper arm, the NYPD said.

Police believe the man seen in these images is the gunman who opened fire outside MetroTech Center in Brooklyn on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. (Via NYPD)

The NYPD released a video showing the purported gunman opening fire from behind a structure on the street. Police said the gunman fired a handgun "multiple times" and then ran away. 

In a statement, NYU's chief spokesman John Beckman said the student was a bystander and that the shooting followed a dispute that started "elsewhere in the vicinity" just after 3 p.m.

The NYPD is asking anyone with information about the shooting or the person seen in the security images to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-577-8477 (English), 888-577-4782 (Español), CrimesStoppers.NYPDonline.org, or Twitter @NYPDTips.

Downtown Brooklyn shooting

A New York University student was shot outside a campus building in Brooklyn on Tuesday afternoon.