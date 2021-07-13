Video shows gunman open fire from moving car, killing victim

A shocking, deadly shooting was captured on video in Hollis, Queens and police want to find the gunman.

The video shows a car speed next to the victim's vehicle when the gunman opens fire while sitting on an opened passenger side door.

Cops responded to the scene on July 11 at about 8:15 p.m. where they found Dejuan Brown, 24, of Henderson Avenue dead inside the Nissan Maxima. He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Brown was taken to Jamaica Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app!

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

Advertisement

All calls are strictly confidential, according to cops.