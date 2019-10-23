Video shows driver backing over pedestrian, fleeing scene

The NYPD released video Wednesday of a driver reversing over a pedestrian and fleeing the scene in the Wakefield section of the Bronx.

The shocking incident occurred in front of 1789 Pitman Avenue on Sept. 22 at about 8 p.m.

The 50-year-old woman was crossing the avenue when the dark colored pick-up truck traveling in reverse eastbound struck her, continued in reverse and drove over her.

The woman suffered injuries to both legs. She was rushed to Jacobi Hospital in stable condition.

The vehicle had an after-market cap installed on the truck bed.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

The public can also submit tips at www.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

You can remain anonymous.