Video shows attacker hitting NYPD cop with a stick

A man attacked an NYPD detective in broad daylight on a street in Queens on Monday.

The attack happened outside of 39-07 Prince Street in Flushing just before noon, police said. The detective, who is part of the Crime Scene Unit, was investigating a burglary that was reported at that address Monday morning.

Someone captured the attack on video and posted it on social media. The video shows a man walking up to the detective, who is wearing an NYPD-branded jacket, and whacking him with a stick.

The attacker then ran off but cops caught up with him a short time later.

Authorities charged Akeele Morgan, 25, of the Bronx, with assault, criminal possession of a weapon, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct, the NYPD said.

The detective was treated for minor injuries at New York Hospital Queens.

