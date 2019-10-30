Video shows a group beating, robbing a man in the East Village

Police detectives in New York City are looking for four people who beat up and robbed a man on a street in Manhattan over the weekend. The attackers stole the man's footwear, a jacket, and a buck.

The NYPD released video and still images from a security camera that captured the attack, which happened in front of 26 Avenue C in the Alphabet City section of the East Village at 12:25 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26.

The video shows four people punching, kicking, and stomping on someone on a sidewalk under scaffolding.

Police described the attackers as three women and one man. Cops said that two of them approached a 35-year-old man and started a conversation with him.

"The two individuals were soon joined by two additional individuals, who then all took turns punching the male victim until he fell to the ground," police said in a release. "The group of four individuals then continued to punch and kick the victim about the head and upper torso, before forcibly removing his property, consisting of his jacket, boots, sunglasses and $1 cash."

The victim was treated at Bellevue Hospital Center for cuts and bruises, police said.

Cops hope someone might recognize the attackers from the grainy security video.

If you do, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-577-8477 (English), 888-577-4782 (Spanish), www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter at @NYPDTips.

Police say that tipsters can remain confidential.