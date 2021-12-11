VIDEO: Shoplifter pulls gun on grocery store worker in the Bronx

The NYPD says it is searching for a shoplifter seen on a security video pulling a gun on a grocery store worker in the Bronx.

According to authorities, just before 11 a.m. on December 10, the suspect was caught at the Antillana Supermarket on West Fordham Road trying to stuff pieces of meat from the butcher's section into a large paper bag he was carrying.

When a grocery store worker confronted him and tried to recover the stolen items, the man pulled out a gun. In the surveillance video released by the NYPD, he can be seen holding it at his side as the worker steps away, allowing the suspect to escape.

Police say the man fled southbound on foot towards 183rd Street with the stolen items.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

The suspect is described as a man, last seen wearing a multicolored jacket, dark-colored pants, multicolored sneakers, and a black surgical mask.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.