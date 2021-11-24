VIDEO: Police seek suspects in string of violent street robberies in NJ

Police in Plainfield, New Jersey are asking for the public's help finding two suspects linked to a string of violent street robberies that have occurred over the last several weeks.

In footage released by the Union County Prosecutor's Office and the Plainfield Police Department, men can be seen jumping out of cars and accosting men on the street, grabbing, punching, and kicking them before escaping.

According to authorities, between two and four black men are believed to be using stolen cars and targeting lone Hispanic men in morning and daytime robberies across the city.

"The investigation into these intolerable attacks has been ongoing and was ramped up after four robberies of Hispanic males were reported over this past weekend," said Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel.

Police say they have learned that the string of current attacks could be linked to even more robberies, dating back to the spring of this year.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

A joint investigation involving the Plainfield Police Department and Union County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit remains ongoing, and anyone with information about this matter is being strongly urged to contact Plainfield Police Sergeant Thomas Collina at 732-620-2209 or Union County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Alex Lanza at 908- 672-2011.

Advertisement

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by phone at 908-654-TIPS (8477) or online at www.uctip.org; submission of tips made in this fashion that result in an indictment and conviction can be eligible for a reward of up to $10,000 via the Union County Crime Stoppers.