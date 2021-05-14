VIDEO: Police searching for gunman who shot, killed 17-year-old in the Bronx

The NYPD is searching for a gunman caught on surveillance footage shooting into a Bronx playground, killing a teenage boy and wounding a nearby woman.

Surveillance footage released by authorities shows the shooter crouching next to a parked car as he approaches the Gouverneur Playground in the Claremont section of the Bronx at roughly 11:30 p.m. on May 6.

The gunman then fires several shots, some of which struck 17-year-old Tony Boyd in the chest and back, killing him.

The suspect is then seen fleeing on foot heading south on Washington Avenue.

After the shooting, a second victim, a 24-year-old woman, walked into Lincoln Hospital with a gunshot wound to her arm. She is listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.