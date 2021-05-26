VIDEO: NYPD seeking suspects after daytime gun battle on UWS

The NYPD is seeking two men caught on a shocking video engaging in a broad daylight gun battle on the Upper West Side.

According to authorities, at around 2:20 p.m. on May 25, the two dueling suspects turned part of West 103rd Street into a firing range.

The incident began when one of the gunmen, wearing a blue hoodie, gray sweatpants, and dark-colored sneakers turned a corner, fished a pistol from his waistband and began wildly firing.

The other suspect, wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt, dark-colored sweatpants with a vertical yellow stripe on the legs, and dark-colored sneakers took cover behind a car, produced his own pistol and began shooting back.

The pair continued firing without managing to hit each other before the man in striped sweatpants got on a scooter and escaped.

No-one else was struck by a bullet during the gunfight.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.



Police say all calls are strictly confidential.