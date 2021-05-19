VIDEO: NYPD searching for suspect who fired pistol at Brooklyn bar

The NYPD is investigating after a man fired a handgun at employees of a bar in Brooklyn.

According to authorities, on May 15, two men were being escorted out of the Abba Bar and Grill on Grand Street in Williamsburg by two employees when one of the men produced a pistol and fired several shots at the employees inside the bar.

Luckily, no-one was reportedly injured in the shooting.

Police have released surveillance footage of the suspects.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.

