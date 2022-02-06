VIDEO: NYC subway mugger attacks woman, steals purse

The NYPD is looking for a brazen subway mugger they say was caught on video stealing a woman's purse a subway station in Manhattan.

According to authorities, surveillance video shows the incident, which happened at t the West 163rd Street station near Saint Nicholas Avenue in Washington Heights at around 6 p.m. on February 3.

Authorities say the male suspect approached the victim, a 43-year-old woman, displayed a knife, and tried to take her cellphone.

The two struggled briefly before the man grabbed the woman's purse instead and ran away.

The woman was not injured.

The purse was later recovered, but the money inside of it was gone.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.

