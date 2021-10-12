VIDEO: Manhattan Apple store guard stabbed over mask policy

Police have released a video of a man wanted for attacking and then stabbing a Manhattan Apple store security guard to tried to enforce a mask requirement.

It happened about 6:30 p.m. Friday at the West 14th Street Apple store in Chelsea, according to the NYPD.

The man smacked the guard and then took off from the store. But police said he quickly returned and punched a 25-year-old woman who works at the store in the face.

He then turned his attention to the guard who he had already hit the first time. The pair got into a tussle and the attacker took out a knife and slashed the guard in the forehead. He then stabbed him in the left arm and in the back three times.

The violent incident took place in front of shocked customers.

The 37-year-old security guard was in serious but stable condition at NYC Health + Hospitals Bellevue after the attack. The female employee only had pain and swelling in her face.

Mason said police responded to a 911 call to find the guard had been injured in his encounter with a man wearing a black sweatshirt with red lettering, blue jeans, and black sneakers.

The guard reported that he was stabbed with a knife once in the left arm and once in the forehead following a dispute over wearing a mask inside the store.

The suspect then took off into the 8th Avenue subway station, police said.