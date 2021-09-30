4 thugs target 62-year-old man in violent Chelsea robbery: NYPD

The NYPD is asking for the public's help finding four men who violently robbed and attacked a man walking along a street in Chelsea.

The incident took place on Sept. 28 at about 2:06 a.m.

The 62-year-old victim was opposite 210 West 27th Street when the suspects approached him from behind and punched and kicked him in the face and body. The suspects also took his cell phone and wallet containing credit cards and $400 in cash, said police.

The suspects took off on foot to the subway station at the corner of West 28th Street and 7th Avenue.

The victim suffered swelling, bruising to his face, right hip, both knees and both forearms. He was taken to Mt. Sinai West Hospital in stable condition.

The suspects are described as males, approximately 16 to 25 years of age.

Anyone with information that could help police capture these thugs, contact NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential, according to cops.