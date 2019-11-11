Video: Man with gun smashes windows, car mirrors in Brooklyn

The NYPD released disturbing security camera video footage showing a man with a handgun acting erratically, threatening motorists, and smashing windows in Brooklyn.

The man struck a 23-year-old man in the back of the head with the handgun near Lefferts Avenue and New York Avenue in Prospect-Lefferts Gardens just after 8 p.m. on Nov. 8, 2019, police said. He then fled on Lefferts Avenue, police said, where security cameras captured his scary antics.

The video footage shows the man kick a bag of garbage, repeatedly point the handgun to his own head, bang on car window, brandish the gun, slam the car's side mirror with the gun, slam another car's mirror with the gun, and then shatter two windows at the Beth Rivkah Elementary School, also using the gun.

The man was last seen heading westbound on East New York Avenue, police said.

This image taken from security video shows a man with a gun smashing objects in Brooklyn. (NYPD)

The NYPD described the man as likely between 25 and 35 and wearing a gray hooded sweat suit and light-colored sneakers. The sweat suit has reflective panels.

If you have any information, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-577-8477, nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter at @NYPDTips.

