VIDEO: Man smashes church windows in Queens

A man vandalized a church in Queens earlier this week. Police are investigating the incident as a possible hate crime.

The NYPD released security camera footage showing the man using a long stick to smash a glass-framed entrance and a glass window at Community Church of Christ on 108th Avenue in Jamaica just before 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 8.

The NYPD's hate crimes unit is investigating.

If you have any information, you can contact NYPD's Crime Stoppers at 800-577-8477 (English), 888-577-4782 (Español), CrimesStoppers.NYPDonline.org , or Twitter @NYPDTips .