Video: Man randomly opens fire in Brooklyn residential area

Police want to find the man who randomly opened fire in a residential neighborhood in Crown Heights.

Security camera video showed the man, wearing a white shirt, walk out of 1607 Prospect Place when he turned to the left and discharged a weapon. The suspect then turned right and discharged the weapon again.

It was not clear if the man was aiming at anyone or anything. He then attempted to open the door, but it appeared to be locked.

The shocking incident took place on June 9 at about 7:05 p.m.

The suspect then ran from the scene.

There were no reported injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to contact the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or online at the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.