Video: Man kicks out a window on a subway car

The NYPD is looking for two men wanted in connection with vandalizing a subway car in Harlem.

Police released a video taken inside a moving subway car shows a young man repeatedly kicking a window panel on a door until it comes loose and falls into the tunnel.

The video shows the man and another person then jubilantly celebrating by jumping up and down and clapping.

The NYPD said this happened in a train on the Lexington Avenue line near the 125th Street station at about 8:40 p.m. on Sept. 28, 2019.

No one was hurt, cops said.

If you have any information about this, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-577-8477 or www.nypdcrimestoppers.com.