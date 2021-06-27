VIDEO: Jewelry robbers shoot, wound man in Manhattan

Police say a group of robbers shot and wounded a man in Manhattan this month when he resisted giving them his jewelry.

According to authorities, just before 1:30 a.m. on June 11, four suspects approached the victim, a 23-year-old man on West 207th Street in Inwood.

The suspects grabbed the man and attempted to take his jewelry, and when the suspect resisted, one of the suspects pulled out a gun and shot him multiple times in the torso, buttocks and leg.

The suspects then took the victim's watch and ran away in a white Mercedes-Benz being driven by a fifth suspect.

The victim was taken to Columbia Presbyterian Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

Advertisement