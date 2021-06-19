VIDEO: Innocent bystander struck by stray bullet near NYPD HQ in Manhattan

The NYPD is asking for the public's help finding a suspect who shot a man just a short distance away from 1 Police Plaza in Manhattan.

Dramatic video released by authorities shows a black-clad gunman in a dispute with another man near the Alfred E. Smith Houses on Pearl Street near St. James Place around 6:15 p.m. on June 18.

The gunman is seen producing a handgun before firing once at his opponent.

A 46-year-old man was sitting on the stairs in front of 388 Pearl Street when he was struck in the left arm by the bullet.

The victim transported themselves to Bellevue Hospital, where he was treated and released.

The suspect is described as an adult male with a dark complexion; he was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.

