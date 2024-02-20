Expand / Collapse search

Video: Loose horse captured after galloping alongside drivers on I-95 in Philadelphia

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Updated 11:07AM
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Horse gallops alongside drivers on I-95 in Philadelphia

Video captured a horse's wild ride down I-95 in Philadelphia before it was safely captured in Port Richmond Tuesday morning.

PHILADELPHIA - It was a horse's day out in the big city on Tuesday morning!

SKYFOX caught up with a horse on the loose near West Moreland Street in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section around 6 a.m.

Horse on the loose in Port Richmond

SKYFOX spotted a horse on the loose in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section after reports it galloped down I-95 around 6 a.m.

It was spotted fiercely galloping alongside drivers on I-95 North just moments earlier in a video captured by Angelo Palmer.

Hooves pounding on the pavement, the horse's mane flowed freely in the wind as it took over the busy roadway's shoulder.

The horse's wild ride came to an end at the bottom of the Allegheny Avenue off-ramp as several law enforcement vehicles cornered the animal.

FOX 29's Hank Flynn was live on the scene as the horse was captured and loaded into a horse van.

Horse captured after being on the loose on I-95, Philadelphia neighborhood

FOX 29's Hank Flynn was live on the scene as a horse that was on the loose Tuesday morning was loaded into a van.

A man wearing an "Urban Riding Club" sweatshirt said he didn't know how the horse got loose, but that it was going to be OK.

Details of where the horse came from, and how it got loose are still unclear. 

Luckily, the majestic creature was safely captured, and even inspired local law enforcement to horse around!