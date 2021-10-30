VIDEO: Gunmen open fire on man in broad daylight on Bronx sidewalk

A pair of gunmen were caught on video opening fire on a man walking past them in broad daylight on a Bronx street.

According to the NYPD, the victim, a 22-year-old man, was walking at the intersection of Hoe Avenue and Westchester Avenue in Foxhurst at around 1 p.m. on October 18, when he passed the two gunmen on the sidewalk.

The gunmen then suddenly produced handguns and begin firing at the man.

The victim was struck in the left knee and was taken to Lincoln Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Both suspects are said to be between 16 and 25 years old. In a video of the shooting released by authorities, one is wearing a black jacket, black pants, and white and black sneakers while the other wears black jacket, black pants with a white stripe down the side, a black hat, and red and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.

