VIDEO: Gunman shoots, wounds man sitting inside car in the Bronx

A man sitting inside of an idling car was shot when a gunman opened fire on him Friday morning in the Bronx.

Shocking surveillance video shows the gunman approaching the car, which was sitting double-parked on Ward Avenue and East 173rd Street in Soundview.

The shooter then unloads eight bullets into the car from close range, striking a 26-year-old victim.

Police say the suspect then fled on foot westbound on 173rd Street.

The victim, who was struck in the arm by bullets, was taken by EMS to Jacobi Hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.