Video: Firefighter rescues driver stranded in raging river

Emergency responders in Oregon made a daring and dangerous rescue after a car flew off a road, down an embankment, and into a raging river this week.

A woman was heading east on Highway 18 in Lincoln County on Wednesday and ended up in the Salmon River, Oregon State Police said. The rushing waters swept the car about 200 feet downriver.

The woman climbed out of the driver's seat and onto the roof where she waited for help to arrive, police said.

A harnessed firefighter swam out to the stranded car and put a life jacket and harness on the woman.

North Lincoln Fire and Rescue shared a video that shows the two then plunging back into the river and then first responders on shore pulling them through the river rapids and then to safety.

The woman was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Authorities are investigating the crash.

Advertisement