Video: DC gunman opens fire in broad daylight in Southeast

D.C. police are looking for a suspect who was caught on camera shooting a man in broad daylight in a Southeast neighborhood on Monday.

The surveillance video shows the suspect pacing around a vehicle in the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Avenue, Southeast.

The video also shows the man using the vehicle for cover as he fires a handgun at a victim off-camera.

Police responded to the scene around 2 p.m.

The victim reportedly arrived at a nearby hospital seeking treatment.

They say the victim’s injuries are not life threatening.

