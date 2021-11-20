VIDEO: Child nearly struck by bullet in gunfight on Bronx sidewalk

Video released by the NYPD shows a child narrowly avoiding being struck by a bullet as two men got into a gunfight on a Bronx sidewalk.

In the video, a man can be seen standing on the street just after 4 p.m. on Webster Avenue in the Claremont Village section of the Bronx. As another man walks past, the two appear to get into some kind of verbal dispute.

When a third person steps onto the sidewalk and approaches the pair, the two men suddenly pull out guns and begin shooting at each other.

Just after the shooting begins, a child runs out from where he had apparently been standing next to one of the men and tries to take cover, having been right next to the men when they began shooting.

Authorities said there were no injuries or property damage reported as a result of the shooting.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.