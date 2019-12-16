Video chat with Santa

article

Santa is waiting to take your video call from the North Pole.

A Denver-based company with more than 300 trained actors is offering you a chance to speak with Santa Claus via video chat.

The virtual meet-up at TalkToSanta.com connectds you right to the North Pole and Santa, face-to-face.

Family and friends can join you from up to four different locaitons, according to the company.

The fee is about $30. Ten percent of the proceeds benefit the Marines Toy's for Tots program.