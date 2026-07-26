Video captures Queens standoff aftermath as 2 people allegedly killed by relative

The Brief A 33-year-old suspect, Kegan Thomas, allegedly shot and killed two family members before intentionally setting his Far Rockaway, Queens home on fire. After the suspect's wife called 911, responding NYPD officers confronted Thomas as he exited the burning house wearing a tactical vest and carrying a shotgun. When he repeatedly refused orders to drop his weapon, officers shot him.



New surveillance video obtained by Fox 5 provides a firsthand look at the chaotic aftermath of an alleged deadly family dispute and police standoff in Queens.

What we know:

The footage captures the moments after NYPD officers shot an armed suspect outside a burning home in Far Rockaway, showing police urgently stepping in to render medical aid to 33-year-old Kegan Thomas.

It documents the conclusion to a tragic sequence of events that left two of Thomas's family members dead.

According to reports, the suspect allegedly shot two of his own family members dead before setting the house on fire.

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The backstory:

The incident began when Thomas's wife contacted police, reporting that her husband was armed with a shotgun and repeatedly shouting, "Kill them, kill them."

When officers arrived at the Far Rockaway residence, Thomas was still inside. Rather than surrendering to the responding officers, police say the suspect intentionally set the house on fire.

The standoff reached a breaking point when Thomas exited the burning home wearing a tactical vest loaded with extra ammunition and carrying a shotgun. Authorities state that he repeatedly refused police orders to drop his weapon, leading to officers discharging their firearms.

Thomas was transported to a local hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition.

What we don't know:

The NYPD has since identified the women found fatally shot inside the Ocean Crest Boulevard home as 28-year-old Selena Ponce and 56-year-old Clemer Ponce, both of Queens. Police said both were pronounced dead at the scene, and the investigation remains ongoing.