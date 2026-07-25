NYPD: Armed suspect shot after Far Rockaway explosion; 2 dead

The Brief Police responded to a Far Rockaway home after a caller reported her husband was armed with a shotgun, had a history of mental illness and had made threatening statements. Following an explosion at the home, police said the 33-year-old suspect emerged wearing a tactical vest and holding a shotgun, and officers shot him after he reportedly refused commands to drop the weapon. The suspect remains in critical but stable condition, two deceased family members were discovered inside the burning home and the NYPD's Force Investigation Division is investigating the incident.



Police shot and critically injured a 33-year-old man who emerged from a burning Far Rockaway residence armed with a shotgun shortly after an explosion rocked the home on Saturday afternoon, NYPD officials said during a press conference.

What we know:

At approximately 12 p.m., patrol officers from the 101st Precinct responded to 2533 Ocean Crest Boulevard following a 911 call reporting shots fired inside the home. The caller stated her husband was armed and had a history of mental illness.

Upon arrival, officers met the suspect's wife outside. She reported hearing gunshots, seeing a body on a bed inside and warned officers that her husband was armed with a shotgun.

Officers secured the perimeter and called for Emergency Service Unit (ESU) support while attempting to speak with the suspect, Kegan Thomas, inside, though no contact could be established.

As ESU officers prepared to enter the home around 12:15 p.m., a large, fiery explosion erupted from the residence, officials said. Within 15 to 20 seconds, Thomas exited the house wearing a tactical vest loaded with extra ammunition and carrying a shotgun.

The weapon police say was recovered from the suspect following a shooting in Far Rockaway on Saturday. (Photo: NYPD)

After failing to comply with repeated verbal commands to raise his hands and drop his weapon, officers discharged their firearms, striking Thomas, according to NYPD officials.

Police immediately rendered aid and took Thomas into custody. He was transported to Jamaica Hospital, where he reportedly remains in critical but stable condition.

Respondent officers were also taken to an area hospital for evaluation, officials said. Officers evacuated nearby homes to ensure neighbors' safety as firefighters worked the scene.

According to Assistant Chief Christopher McIntosh, Thomas has no prior criminal record or documented mental health history with the department.

Inside the home, which was rapidly engulfed in flames, investigators discovered the bodies of two deceased family members.

What we don't know:

Authorities are still working to identify the victims and determine their exact cause of death.

What's next:

The incident was captured on body-worn camera footage, and the investigation remains ongoing by the NYPD's Force Investigation Division.