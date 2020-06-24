Video captures man pointing laser at NYPD helicopter

Police are looking for the man who aimed a laser at an NYPD helicopter as it flew over Battery Park.

Police released video of the incident on June 20 at about 7:15 p.m. in the area of 75 Battery Place.

The man is seen standing behind a tree and pointing the red laser beam at the helicopter. Laser beams can temporarily blind the pilot creating a potentially dangerous situation.

The suspect who is carrying a small, pink backpack casually walks away.

Anyone who recognizes the man is encouraged to contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

