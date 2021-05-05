Video captures fleeing men fall from moving vehicle

Police in upstate New York are asking for any information about four men who fled in a vehicle including two seen on video falling out of the car.

The incident on May 3 at about 7:30 p.m. occurred after shots were fired in the area of Tilden Avenue and Armory Drive in Utica. Thirteen spent shell casings and narcotics were recovered at the scene, said police.

The men were seen on Ring security camera video falling out of a white vehicle which police said matched the description of the car that fled the scene.

A man wearing a yellow sweatshirt gets up and limps away only to return and pick something up from the ground and run back to the vehicle that appears to be waiting up the block. The other man runs out of camera range.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. Download for FREE!

The car was later found abandoned several blocks away.

Advertisement

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Utica Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 315-223-3510.