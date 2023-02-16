Video: Burglars clear out NYC Givenchy store

A dramatic video shows a pack of robbers clearing much of the merchandise from a high-end retailer in New York City.

A group of robbers smashed their way into a Manhattan Givenchy store and stole $50,000 worth of designer handbags, shoes, and clothing.

It happened last Saturday around 7:30 a.m. at the store on Green Street in SoHo.

They broke the front window with a hammer and then started grabbing the merchandise. The entire crime was caught on security cameras.

The NYPD released the footage in hopes that someone would be able to help solve the crime.

Givenchy sells handbags that can retail for more than $2,500 apiece, clothes that can cost thousands of dollars, and sneakers that cost nearly $1,000.