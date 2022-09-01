Video: Brutal bat attack in Brooklyn

A man is hospitalized in critical condition after a disturbing bat attack on a Brooklyn sidewalk.

The NYPD says it happened just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday at Saint John's Place and Ralph Ave. in Crown Heights.

A man got into a dispute with some others at that location. One of them hit him with a baseball bat and another punched him in the face.

EMS took the victim to Kings County Hospital in critical condition with a severe laceration and swelling to the right side of his face.

The attackers took off and are still on the loose.

The unidentified individuals are described as three males, approximately 15 to 30 years of age.

New York City Police say the one who had the baseball bat appears to be a juvenile and was last seen wearing white sneakers, black sweatpants, and a red hoodie.

Another suspect was wearing red and white sneakers, a blue outfit with the word Legendary and the number 24 printed on the back of it, and a red hat.

The third man had a beard and was last seen wearing black and white sneakers, black sweats, a gray shirt, and black du-rag.