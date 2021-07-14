Video: Britney Spears does cartwheels after judge lets her choose lawyer in conservatorship case

article

It appears Britney Spears hears her loyal fans loud and clear.

Shortly after a judge gave the singer the green light to appoint her own lawyer in the ongoing conservatorship battle, Spears took to Instagram to address her fans with the hashtag, #FreeBritney.

"Coming along, folks," her post read, in-part.

Spears reacted to Wednesday's ruling by going horseback riding and doing cartwheels outside as a way to celebrate her newfound ability to handpick an attorney in her push to kick her father out of the conservatorship.

FOX 11's Susan Hirasuna reports Spears' top priority was removing her current legal representatives and replacing him with attorney Matthew Rosengart.

Rosengart called for Britney’s father to voluntarily step down, but his attorney said that wasn’t going to happen.

The singer said she wants to retain Jodi Montgomery as her personal conservator.

Britney Spears was placed in conservatorship in 2008 after the singer experienced mental-health issues. The singer had called the conservatorship abusive during a June 2020 hearing.

"I’m not lying, I just want my life back," Spears told the Los Angeles Superior Court judge, Brenda Penny, in a virtual court during the June hearing. "I want to end the conservatorship without being evaluated."