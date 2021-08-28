VIDEO: Armed robber steals from Bronx barber in the middle of haircut

The NYPD is on the hunt for an armed robber who stole several hundred dollars in jewelry from a barber in the Bronx who was in the midst of giving a customer a haircut.

The brazen robbery occurred on August 26. Surveillance video shows the robber entering E.T. Barbershop on East 183rd street in the Bronx at around 7 p.m.

The suspect is seen entering the shop and standing around for a few moments before drawing a gun from his shorts and, according to authorities, demanded the victim's property.

Police say the victim complied and gave the suspect four gold chains, a Rolex watch, a ring, a gold bracelet, two cell phones, and $700 in cash.

The suspect then fled the scene on foot.

Credit: NYPD

Police describe the suspect as being between 30 and 35 years old, standing around 6’1". He was last seen wearing a black baseball, a white shirt, beige shorts, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.

