Video: 66-year-old Queens man attacked, robbed of $17K

The NYPD is on the hunt for a suspect seen in a shocking video attacking a 66-year-old man during a robbery in Queens.

According to authorities, on October 13 at around 1:20 p.m., the victim was walking down 71st Street in Middle Village when an unknown person approached him from behind and pushed him down onto the pavement.

Police say the suspect then began punching and kicking the victim before stealing a bag containing $17,000 in cash.

The suspect then ran away on foot and got into a maroon Ford Fusion, which drove away heading towards Eliot Avenue.

The NYPD released surveillance photos of two suspects wanted in connection to an attack on and robbery of a 66-year-old man in Queens.

The victim sustained minor injuries and was treated by EMS on the scene.

The NYPD released other surveillance photos of the suspects, who had been previously seen inside a drug store on Eliot Avenue.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.