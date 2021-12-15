Video: 2 men attack delivery worker, steal scooter in the South Bronx

Two men attacked a food-delivery worker and stole his electric scooter in broad daylight in the South Bronx earlier this month.

The NYPD released a security camera video of the disturbing attack, which happened just before 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at the intersection of 3rd Avenue and East 149th Street.

The video shows the delivery man stopped at a red light when a man on a bicycle pulls up to him and appears to argue with him.

Then another man jogs up behind the worker and punches him several times in the face, knocking him to the ground, the video shows. The attacker then gets on the scooter and drives away while the man on the bicycle rides off.

"The victim suffered a contusion to his lip and bruising and swelling to his face," police said. EMS brought him to Lincoln Hospital for treatment.

Police are looking for these two men in connection with the assault and robbery of a food-delivery worker in the South Bronx on Dec. 7, 2021. (NYPD)

The stolen scooter, valued at $850, had the delivery worker's Samsung cellphone as well as $450 in cash stored on it, police said.

Overall index crimes, which include robberies and felony assaults, are up in recent months in New York, according to NYPD statistics.

If you have any information, you can contact NYPD's Crime Stoppers at 800-577-8477 (English), 888-577-4782 (Español), CrimesStoppers.NYPDonline.org , or Twitter @NYPDTips .