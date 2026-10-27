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Victor Romero indicted with murder in second degree connected to GWB shooting

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New York City
Published October 27, 2026 1:35 PM EDT
Published October 27, 2026 1:35 PM EDT
First look at GWB shooting suspect Victor Romero in court
First look at GWB shooting suspect Victor Romero in court

First look at GWB shooting suspect Victor Romero in court

Victor Romero, a retired NYPD detective, was accompanied by his attorney and made no comments when leaving court. Romero is charged with manslaughter in a deadly road rage shooting on the George Washington Bridge. FOX 5 NY's Antwan Lewis reports.

The Brief

    • Victor Romero, a retired NYPD detective, appeared in court following his arrest for a deadly shooting on the George Washington Bridge.
    • Romero is accused of killing Koran Irvine, a Con Edison worker, during a road rage incident on Oct. 20.
    • He has been indicted with murder in the second degree.

NEW YORK - Victor Romero, the retired NYPD detective accused of fatally shooting a driver on the George Washington Bridge, has been indicted with murder in the second degree.

GWB shooting suspect in court

Big picture view:

Victor Romero, 62, was seen walking with his attorney into the Lower Manhattan courthouse for a scheduled hearing in the case over the death of Koran Irvine, the Con Edison worker Romero allegedly shot and killed on the GW Bridge during a dispute on Oct 20. 

Dozens of Irvine's coworkers shouted at Romero as he was leaving court. 

Romero was arrested on murder charges after a nearly 24-hour manhunt following the shooting that shut down the bridge. He pleaded not guilty to manslaughter after the district attorney downgraded the charges.

Con Ed coworker remembers GWB shooting victim: "We're brothers here"
Con Ed coworker remembers GWB shooting victim: "We're brothers here"

Con Ed coworker remembers GWB shooting victim: "We're brothers here"

Coworkers of Koran Irvine, the Con Edison worker fatally shot in a road rage confrontation on the George Washington Bridge, gathered outside a Lower Manhattan courthouse to demand justice after ex-NYPD detective Victor Romero appeared before a judge. 

Romero could be indicted by a grand jury as soon as today, according to a criminal defense attorney. 

The backstory:

The NYPD said the two Rockland County men had nearly collided entering the GWB shortly before the fatal shooting.

Criminal defense attorney 'not entirely sure' why GWB suspect's charge was downgraded
Criminal defense attorney 'not entirely sure' why GWB suspect's charge was downgraded

Criminal defense attorney 'not entirely sure' why GWB suspect's charge was downgraded

Criminal defense attorney Adam Konta speaks to FOX 5 NY's Lisa Evers about Victor Romero, the retired NYPD detective charged with manslaughter connected to the George Washington Bridge shooting.

Prosecutors said surveillance video shows Romero aggressively tailgating Irvine's car before pulling up next to it and firing at least one shot.

Officers responding to the shooting found Irvine behind the wheel of a blue Volkswagen with what proved to be a fatal gunshot wound to his shoulder. 

Featured

WATCH | Attorney for GWB shooting victim's family questions investigation into ex-NYPD detective
article

WATCH | Attorney for GWB shooting victim's family questions investigation into ex-NYPD detective

An attorney for Koran Irvine's family is raising questions about how the case against ex-NYPD detective Victor Romero is playing out after the fatal shooting on the George Washington Bridge.

Romero's NYPD background 

Dig deeper:

Romero, according to FOX 5 NY law enforcement sources, was an NYPD narcotics detective in Brooklyn until his retirement in 2001.

The Associated Press reported he was wounded in a shootout during a robbery at his family's laundromat months before his retirement.

FOX 5 NY uncovered archive footage showing coverage of the shootout at 9420 Kings Laundromat Inc. in June 2000. 

Romero, who was off-duty, shot both suspects multiple times with his service weapon, the report said. 

The Source: This article was written with information regarding Victor Romero's Oct. 27 court appearance. It also includes information and statements from the NYPD's Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Public Information (DCPI), about the Oct. 20 fatal shooting on the George Washington Bridge.

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