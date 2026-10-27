Victor Romero indicted with murder in second degree connected to GWB shooting

The Brief Victor Romero, a retired NYPD detective, appeared in court following his arrest for a deadly shooting on the George Washington Bridge. Romero is accused of killing Koran Irvine, a Con Edison worker, during a road rage incident on Oct. 20. He has been indicted with murder in the second degree.



Victor Romero, the retired NYPD detective accused of fatally shooting a driver on the George Washington Bridge, has been indicted with murder in the second degree.

GWB shooting suspect in court

Big picture view:

Victor Romero, 62, was seen walking with his attorney into the Lower Manhattan courthouse for a scheduled hearing in the case over the death of Koran Irvine, the Con Edison worker Romero allegedly shot and killed on the GW Bridge during a dispute on Oct 20.

Dozens of Irvine's coworkers shouted at Romero as he was leaving court.

Romero was arrested on murder charges after a nearly 24-hour manhunt following the shooting that shut down the bridge. He pleaded not guilty to manslaughter after the district attorney downgraded the charges.

Romero could be indicted by a grand jury as soon as today, according to a criminal defense attorney.

The backstory:

The NYPD said the two Rockland County men had nearly collided entering the GWB shortly before the fatal shooting.

Prosecutors said surveillance video shows Romero aggressively tailgating Irvine's car before pulling up next to it and firing at least one shot.

Officers responding to the shooting found Irvine behind the wheel of a blue Volkswagen with what proved to be a fatal gunshot wound to his shoulder.

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Romero's NYPD background

Dig deeper:

Romero, according to FOX 5 NY law enforcement sources, was an NYPD narcotics detective in Brooklyn until his retirement in 2001.

The Associated Press reported he was wounded in a shootout during a robbery at his family's laundromat months before his retirement.

FOX 5 NY uncovered archive footage showing coverage of the shootout at 9420 Kings Laundromat Inc. in June 2000.

Romero, who was off-duty, shot both suspects multiple times with his service weapon, the report said.